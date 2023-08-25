No. 29-ranked Borna Coric will take the court against No. 42 Sebastian Baez at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals today. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will show the match.

Winston-Salem Open Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

Round: Semifinals

Date: August 25

Semifinals Date: August 25

Watch the Winston-Salem Open Today - August 25

Match Round Match Time Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Semifinal 6:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Coric vs. Baez

Through 16 tournaments so far this year, Coric has gone 15-16 and has not won a title.

Baez has gone 24-18 through 21 tournaments this year, and has clinched two tournament titles.

In his 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Coric has played an average of 24.6 games.

In his 14 matches on hard courts so far this year, Coric has played an average of 20.9 games.

Thus far this year, Coric has won 19.0% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.

So far this year, Baez has competed in 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 51.8% game winning percentage. He averages 23.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Baez has played eight matches on hard courts this year, and averages 22.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.

Including all surfaces, Baez's service game winning percentage is 74.7% (winning 369 of 494 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 29.0% (claiming 144 of 496 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Sebastian Korda Richard Gasquet 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 Quarterfinal Jiri Lehecka Max Purcell 7-6, 6-4 Quarterfinal Borna Coric Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-1 Quarterfinal Sebastian Baez Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 Quarterfinal

