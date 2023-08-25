Kutter Crawford gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox aiming to slow down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 197 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.254).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (705 total).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 638.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.316 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Lynn has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Crawford (6-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Eury Pérez 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/24/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians W 9-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Gavin Williams 8/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Lance Lynn Kutter Crawford 8/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías James Paxton 8/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller 8/28/2023 Astros - Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France

