Spencer Strider tries for his 15th win of the campaign when the Atlanta Braves (82-44) visit the San Francisco Giants (66-61) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Strider (14-4) to the mound, while Logan Webb (9-9) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (14-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-9, 3.51 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (14-4) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.63 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .207.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Strider has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Spencer Strider vs. Giants

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with 550 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 140 home runs (20th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Giants to go 1-for-21 in seven innings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts over 169 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Webb enters the outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Webb will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th.

Logan Webb vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves team that is hitting .275 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .500 (first in the league) with 240 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Webb has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out five against the Braves this season.

