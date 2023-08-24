Thursday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) versus the Cincinnati Reds (67-61) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 24.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (10-5) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

The Diamondbacks have won 32, or 61.5%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has entered 14 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-3 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 62.3% chance to win.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 597 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have won in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 9-13 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (615 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 18 @ Padres L 4-0 Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 19 @ Padres W 6-4 Merrill Kelly vs Matt Waldron August 19 @ Padres W 8-1 Scott McGough vs Yu Darvish August 21 Rangers W 4-3 Joe Mantiply vs Jordan Montgomery August 22 Rangers W 6-3 Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray August 24 Reds - Merrill Kelly vs Brandon Williamson August 25 Reds - Brandon Pfaadt vs Brett Kennedy August 26 Reds - Zach Davies vs Hunter Greene August 27 Reds - Slade Cecconi vs Graham Ashcraft August 28 @ Dodgers - Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller August 29 @ Dodgers - Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw

