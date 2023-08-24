2023 CP Women’s Open Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Competitors will head to Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at the 6,672-yard, par-73 Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with $2.4M in prize money up for grabs. Paula Reto is the defending champ at the tournament. Watch the opening round on Thursday, August 24 to find out who takes the first step to claiming this year's top spot.
How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 73/6,672 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|11:28 AM ET
|Samantha Wagner, Stephanie Kyriacou
|11:39 AM ET
|Jaravee Boonchant, Brittany Altomare
|10:00 AM ET
|Madelene Sagstrom, Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu
|10:11 AM ET
|Amanda Doherty, Sung-hyun Park, Karis Davidson
|10:22 AM ET
|Mi Hyang Lee, Gina Kim, Brianna Do
|10:33 AM ET
|Wei-ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, Alicia Joo
|10:44 AM ET
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo Joo Kim
|10:55 AM ET
|Georgia Hall, Gemma Dryburgh, In-gee Chun
|11:06 AM ET
|Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight, Sei-young Kim
|11:17 AM ET
|Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Xiyu Lin
