Marcell Ozuna leads the Atlanta Braves (80-44) into a contest against the New York Mets (59-67) following his two-homer outing in a 10-4 defeat to the Mets. It begins at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (9-4) versus the Mets and Tylor Megill (7-6).

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (9-4, 3.46 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-6, 5.53 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (9-4) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 24 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Bryce Elder vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 563 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They have 995 hits, 24th in baseball, with 164 home runs (10th in the league).

The Mets have gone 4-for-21 with two home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.53, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .298 batting average against him.

Megill is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Megill will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tylor Megill vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 719 total runs scored while batting .274 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .500 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 237 home runs (first in the league).

Megill has pitched 11 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 13 hits while striking out seven against the Braves this season.

