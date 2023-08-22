The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna head into the second of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 237 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (719 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Elder has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber

