Women's US Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
As part of today's quarterfinals (two matches), No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea and No. 10 Karolina Muchova will be clashing on the court at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.
Check out the latest odds for the entire US Open field at BetMGM.
US Open Info
- Tournament: US Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: September 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the US Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+190
|1st
|Coco Gauff
|+260
|2nd
|Karolina Muchova
|+550
|3rd
|Madison Keys
|+700
|4th
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+850
|5th
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+1000
|6th
|Qinwen Zheng
|+1200
|7th
|Sorana Cirstea
|+2500
|8th
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff
|Quarterfinal
|12:10 PM ET
|Gauff (-250)
|Ostapenko (+200)
|Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova
|Quarterfinal
|7:00 PM ET
|Muchova (-200)
|Cirstea (+160)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.