On Monday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .269 this season with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is second in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 83 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 29.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 58 games this year (47.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (22.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (58.5%), including 22 multi-run games (17.9%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .279 AVG .260 .383 OBP .376 .635 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 65/39 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings