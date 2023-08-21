Matt Olson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .269 this season with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is second in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 83 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 58 games this year (47.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (22.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this season (58.5%), including 22 multi-run games (17.9%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.279
|AVG
|.260
|.383
|OBP
|.376
|.635
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|65/39
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.45 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
