The New York Mets (58-67) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a roll against the Atlanta Braves (80-43) on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. Pete Alonso is on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while David Peterson (3-7) will take the ball for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.45 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

Winans will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 28.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson (3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing batters.

Peterson has collected one quality start this season.

Peterson enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had six appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

David Peterson vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.500) and ranks first in home runs hit (235) in all of MLB. They have a collective .274 batting average, and are second in the league with 1154 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 715 runs.

Peterson has thrown five innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Braves this season.

