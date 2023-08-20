If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Kyle Bradish and the Orioles against JP Sears and the Athletics.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for August 20.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (0-0) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (9-8) when the clubs meet Sunday.

SEA: Hancock HOU: Brown
2 (10 IP) Games/IP 23 (125.1 IP)
5.40 ERA 4.24
3.6 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Jakob Junis (3-3) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Max Fried (4-1) when the teams play Sunday.

SF: Junis ATL: Fried
32 (68 IP) Games/IP 8 (42 IP)
4.10 ERA 2.57
10.7 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Josh Winckowski (3-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

BOS: Winckowski NYY: Schmidt
44 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (117.1 IP)
3.20 ERA 4.76
7.9 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (6-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

DET: Rodríguez CLE: Allen
18 (106.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (97.1 IP)
3.13 ERA 3.33
9.2 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (2-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.

TOR: Ryu CIN: Greene
3 (14 IP) Games/IP 14 (73.1 IP)
2.57 ERA 3.93
5.1 K/9 12.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds

Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Dallas Keuchel (0-1) when the teams play Sunday.

PIT: Bido MIN: Keuchel
12 (41 IP) Games/IP 2 (6.2 IP)
5.05 ERA 9.45
8.1 K/9 0.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins

Live Stream Pirates at Twins

Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-6) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Dakota Hudson (4-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

NYM: Carrasco STL: Hudson
18 (84.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (38 IP)
6.40 ERA 4.03
6.6 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals

Live Stream Mets at Cardinals

Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-13) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) when the teams play Sunday.

KC: Lyles CHC: Hendricks
23 (131.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (92.1 IP)
6.24 ERA 4.19
6.2 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs

Live Stream Royals at Cubs

Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (4-4) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (12-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

MIL: Houser TEX: Scherzer
17 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (127.2 IP)
4.43 ERA 3.67
7.3 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers

Live Stream Brewers at Rangers

White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-6) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5) when the teams play Sunday.

CHW: Cease COL: Flexen
25 (133.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (61.2 IP)
4.32 ERA 7.74
10.6 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies

Live Stream White Sox at Rockies

Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Bradish (7-6) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Sears (2-9) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

BAL: Bradish OAK: Sears
22 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (130.2 IP)
3.18 ERA 4.20
8.4 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics

Live Stream Orioles at Athletics

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (5-7) when the clubs meet Sunday.

PHI: Wheeler WSH: Williams
24 (144 IP) Games/IP 24 (117.2 IP)
3.56 ERA 5.20
10.0 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals

Live Stream Phillies at Nationals

