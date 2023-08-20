Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .271 this season with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 68.0% of his games this year (83 of 122), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 29.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (47.5%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (23.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this season (59.0%), including 22 multi-run games (18.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.283
|AVG
|.260
|.385
|OBP
|.376
|.643
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|65/38
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
