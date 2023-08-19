Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox on August 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Rafael Devers and others are available in the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Cole Stats
- Gerrit Cole (10-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 26th start of the season.
- He has 18 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 2
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|10
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (122 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.333/.433 so far this year.
- Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a walk.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 47 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .281/.413/.621 so far this year.
- Judge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 26 doubles, 27 home runs, 43 walks and 83 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .264/.337/.509 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .289/.355/.483 so far this year.
- Turner takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
