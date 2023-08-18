Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (78-42) and Michael Conforto's San Francisco Giants (64-57) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Truist Park. The matchup will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+180). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (13-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (6-4, 3.62 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 70, or 65.4%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 23-9 (71.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Giants this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.