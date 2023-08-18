Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (78-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-57) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on August 18.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (13-4, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Alex Cobb (6-4, 3.62 ERA).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 70 out of the 107 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 32 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 23-9 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (702) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule