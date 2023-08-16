On Wednesday, August 16 at 6:00 AM ET, England will meet Australia in a World Cup semifinal.

Want to watch the matchup between England and Australia? You can find it on FOX US.

How to Watch England vs. Australia

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

England Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away China August 1 W 6-1 Away Nigeria August 7 W 0-0 Home Colombia August 12 W 2-1 Home Australia August 16 - Away

England's Recent Performance

England took on Colombia in its previous match and was victorious by a final score of 2-1. The England side won despite being outshot by five in the match, 15 to 10.

In Women's World Cup action, Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.

So far in five Women's World Cup games, Alessia Russo has scored two goals.

Lauren Hemp has scored two goals for England in Women's World Cup matches.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Mary Earps #1

Lucy Bronze #2

Niamh Charles #3

Keira Walsh #4

Alex Greenwood #5

Millie Bright #6

Lauren James #7

Georgia Stanway #8

Rachel Daly #9

Ella Toone #10

Lauren Hemp #11

Jordan Nobbs #12

Hannah Hampton #13

Lotte Wubben-Moy #14

Esme Morgan #15

Jessica Carter #16

Laura Coombs #17

Chloe Kelly #18

Bethany England #19

Katie Zelem #20

Ellie Roebuck #21

Katie Robinson #22

Alessia Russo #23

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Canada July 31 W 4-0 Away Denmark August 7 W 2-0 Home France August 12 W 0-0 Home England August 16 - Home

Australia's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on August 12, Australia claimed a 0-0 victory over France. France outshot Australia 20 to 14.

In five Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Hayley Raso has three goals (sixth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Caitlin Foord has contributed one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup so far.

In Women's World Cup action, Steph Catley has scored two goals (but has no assists).

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster