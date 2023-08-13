Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .277 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks.

Murphy will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 52 of 82 games this season (63.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven home a run in 32 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .284 AVG .271 .371 OBP .390 .520 SLG .549 19 XBH 18 8 HR 11 29 RBI 34 42/17 K/BB 37/20 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings