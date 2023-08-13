Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 119 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .270 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is second in slugging.
- Olson is batting .350 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this season (79 of 116), with at least two hits 32 times (27.6%).
- He has homered in 30.2% of his games in 2023 (35 of 116), and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 56 games this year (48.3%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 68 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.288
|AVG
|.254
|.389
|OBP
|.370
|.679
|SLG
|.553
|36
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|19
|56
|RBI
|49
|61/35
|K/BB
|69/41
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
