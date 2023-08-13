The New York Mets and Pete Alonso hit the field at Citi Field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -130 +110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 103 total times this season. They've gone 67-36 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 63-29 (winning 68.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-50-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 10-10-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 38-21 27-14 48-27 60-34 15-7

