Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Saturday, August 12 includes IndyCar Racing, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and Pro Motocross Championship action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch even more auto racing coverage with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch IndyCar Racing: Gallagher Grand Prix

Series: IndyCar Racing

IndyCar Racing Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Pro Motocross Championship: Unadilla National

Series: Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Championship Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!