Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .682 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .285 with 23 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Riley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with two homers during his last outings.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 115 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this season (40.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (15.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.311
|AVG
|.261
|.371
|OBP
|.317
|.577
|SLG
|.471
|30
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|57/21
|K/BB
|61/19
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Quintana (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.