Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .522 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Quinn Priester on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .587.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 48 of those games.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (39.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.5%).

In 62.2% of his games this year (69 of 111), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (22.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .341 AVG .336 .438 OBP .406 .590 SLG .584 29 XBH 27 12 HR 14 34 RBI 34 34/37 K/BB 28/21 26 SB 27

Pirates Pitching Rankings