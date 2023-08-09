On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .274 with 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 78 of 111 games this year (70.3%), including multiple hits 36 times (32.4%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (21.6%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (42 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (52.3%), including 16 multi-run games (14.4%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .311 AVG .236 .371 OBP .299 .577 SLG .427 30 XBH 18 14 HR 12 38 RBI 32 57/21 K/BB 58/18 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings