Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 50 of 80 games this season (62.5%) Murphy has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has an RBI in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season (37 of 80), with two or more runs 10 times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.265
|.371
|OBP
|.379
|.520
|SLG
|.537
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|31
|42/17
|K/BB
|35/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.