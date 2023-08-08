Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the New Orleans Saints are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.
- New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.
- New Orleans had four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).
- In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of August 8 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.