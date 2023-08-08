Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 67 RBI (149 total hits). He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a .339/.421/.582 slash line so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 111 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 68 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .266/.371/.604 slash line on the season.

Olson has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 100 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.329/.450 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 82 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.380/.400 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

