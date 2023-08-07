Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.589) and OPS (1.014) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 84 of 109 games this year (77.1%), including 48 multi-hit games (44.0%).
- In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has driven home a run in 43 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 62.4% of his games this year (68 of 109), with two or more runs 25 times (22.9%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.341
|AVG
|.344
|.438
|OBP
|.412
|.590
|SLG
|.587
|29
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|33
|34/37
|K/BB
|27/21
|26
|SB
|27
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
