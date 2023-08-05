Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while batting .275.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 48 of 78 games this season (61.5%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (20.5%).
- He has scored in 35 of 78 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.284
|AVG
|.266
|.371
|OBP
|.382
|.520
|SLG
|.555
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|31
|42/17
|K/BB
|34/18
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Assad (1-2) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.
