In the series opener on Friday, August 4, Max Fried will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (69-37) as they square off against the Chicago Cubs (56-53), who will counter with Kyle Hendricks. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+140). An 8.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-5, 3.61 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 61, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Braves have a 37-15 record (winning 71.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

