As of now the New Orleans Saints are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, six Saints games went over the point total.

New Orleans sported the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints collected four wins at home last season and three on the road.

New Orleans won two games as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions last season.

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 897 yards (59.8 per game).

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

Demario Davis totaled one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2800 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of August 3 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.