If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Pablo Lopez and the Twins versus Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-5) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (4-9) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

PHI: Suarez MIA: Alcantara 14 (79 IP) Games/IP 21 (135.1 IP) 4.22 ERA 4.52 8.3 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -130

-130 PHI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Tigers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-2) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Johan Oviedo (4-11) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

DET: Manning PIT: Oviedo 8 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (117.1 IP) 4.10 ERA 4.60 6.5 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -125

-125 DET Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (7-8) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

MIL: Peralta WSH: Gray 20 (109 IP) Games/IP 21 (118.1 IP) 4.38 ERA 3.27 10.8 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Nationals

MIL Odds to Win: -155

-155 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-6) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-3) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

TB: Eflin NYY: Rodon 20 (116.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.1 IP) 3.64 ERA 5.75 9.0 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (6-6) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-0) when the teams face off Tuesday.

BAL: Bradish TOR: Ryu 19 (104 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.29 ERA - 8.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-7) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (11-3) when the teams play Tuesday.

LAA: Sandoval ATL: Strider 18 (98 IP) Games/IP 21 (123 IP) 4.22 ERA 3.80 7.4 K/9 14.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 LAA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (5-6) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Mikolas (6-6) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

MIN: Lopez STL: Mikolas 21 (128.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (127.1 IP) 4.13 ERA 4.38 11.2 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Twins at Cardinals

MIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-3) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (7-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.

CHW: Scholtens TEX: Heaney 16 (38 IP) Games/IP 20 (101.1 IP) 3.32 ERA 4.62 5.4 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -210

-210 CHW Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (4-6) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (11-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

CIN: Lively CHC: Steele 13 (67 IP) Games/IP 19 (109.2 IP) 3.76 ERA 2.87 8.3 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Royals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-11) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

NYM: Quintana KC: Greinke 2 (11 IP) Games/IP 20 (101.2 IP) 3.27 ERA 5.13 6.5 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Mets at Royals

NYM Odds to Win: -155

-155 KC Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-2) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (8-7) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

CLE: Williams HOU: Valdez 7 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (126 IP) 3.35 ERA 3.29 7.4 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 CLE Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (0-0) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Peter Lambert (2-1) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

SD: Avila COL: Lambert 2 (5 IP) Games/IP 17 (45.1 IP) 0.00 ERA 4.76 12.6 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 COL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 12.5 runs

Red Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (7-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

BOS: Bello SEA: Miller 17 (96 IP) Games/IP 14 (75 IP) 3.66 ERA 3.96 7.7 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 BOS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-5) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (6-3) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

ARI: Gallen SF: Cobb 22 (136.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (106 IP) 3.36 ERA 2.97 9.4 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants

ARI Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Athletics at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-6) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Lance Lynn (6-9) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

OAK: Waldichuk LAD: Lynn 24 (84.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (119.2 IP) 6.38 ERA 6.47 8.9 K/9 10.8

