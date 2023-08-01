Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .240.
- He ranks 113th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Ozuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with four homers.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.3%).
- He has gone deep in 20 games this season (22.7%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (35 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|39
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.330
|OBP
|.289
|.529
|SLG
|.427
|21
|XBH
|12
|13
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|21
|45/19
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.22 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
