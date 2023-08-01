The Atlanta Braves (67-37) will look to Matt Olson, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Los Angeles Angels (56-51) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (6-7) will take the ball for the Angels.

Braves vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (6-7, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (11-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.80 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .213.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels are sending Sandoval (6-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.

Sandoval heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Sandoval will try to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

