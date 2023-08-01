Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (11-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Strider has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.80), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.6).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 138 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 55 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 51 bases.

He's slashed .333/.415/.573 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 63 walks and 89 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .263/.366/.593 slash line on the year.

Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .343 with a double, six home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 120 hits with 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .305/.407/.680 on the season.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .533 with a double, three home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has recorded 94 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.

He's slashed .253/.314/.458 on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 1 2 6

