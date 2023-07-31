Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .994, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 80 of 103 games this year (77.7%), including 44 multi-hit games (42.7%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (21.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (37.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (13.6%).
- In 63.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (23.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.341
|AVG
|.328
|.432
|OBP
|.400
|.582
|SLG
|.574
|27
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|30
|31/33
|K/BB
|25/21
|26
|SB
|25
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
