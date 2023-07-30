Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has 136 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
  • He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Acuna has recorded a hit in 79 of 102 games this year (77.5%), including 43 multi-hit games (42.2%).
  • Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (21.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.2% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 48
.338 AVG .328
.431 OBP .400
.583 SLG .574
27 XBH 24
11 HR 13
31 RBI 30
31/33 K/BB 25/21
25 SB 25

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Rea (5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
