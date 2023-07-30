Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Austin Riley and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 19 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .277.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Riley is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this season (71 of 102), with multiple hits 34 times (33.3%).
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.6%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.309
|AVG
|.242
|.368
|OBP
|.301
|.560
|SLG
|.434
|27
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|30
|51/19
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Rea (5-4) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
