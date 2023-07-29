Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Julio Teheran, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 23 against the Brewers) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .264 with six doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%), including nine multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 15 games this season (38.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 39 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.259
|AVG
|.267
|.368
|OBP
|.308
|.552
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
