The Atlanta Braves (65-36) and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) will clash on Saturday, July 29 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the ball for the Braves and Julio Teheran taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +170. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 3.75 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 57, or 64.8%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 20-8 (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+100) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+100) Matt Olson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-110)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +340 1st 1st

