Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (65-36) and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 29.
The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Julio Teheran (2-4, 3.75 ERA).
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 57, or 64.8%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 20-8 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 564 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Yonny Chirinos vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
|August 1
|Angels
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
