Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (58-46) and the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (6-7, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-6, 5.17 ERA).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 67 times and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

Houston is 35-21 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 56.5% chance to win.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 487 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (549 total runs).

The Rays have a 3.69 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 23 @ Athletics W 3-2 Hunter Brown vs Luis Medina July 24 Rangers W 10-9 Brandon Bielak vs Jon Gray July 25 Rangers W 4-3 J.P. France vs Yerry Rodriguez July 26 Rangers L 13-5 Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney July 28 Rays L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan July 29 Rays - Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley July 30 Rays - Brandon Bielak vs Tyler Glasnow July 31 Guardians - J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard August 1 Guardians - Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams August 2 Guardians - Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees - Hunter Brown vs Gerrit Cole

Rays Schedule