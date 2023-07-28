Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Harris II is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 50 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has an RBI in 18 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 of 78 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .311 AVG .245 .359 OBP .297 .496 SLG .408 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings