After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open in his most recent tournament (losing to Jordan Thompson), Aleksandar Kovacevic will open the Mifel Open versus Omni Kumar (in the round of 32). Kovacevic currently is +3300 to win it all at Cabo Sports Complex.

Kovacevic at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Kovacevic's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Mifel Open, on Monday, July 31 (at 11:40 PM ET), Kovacevic will play Kumar.

Kovacevic Stats

In his last match, Kovacevic came up short 0-6, 1-6 against Thompson in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

Kovacevic is 9-14 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Kovacevic is 7-9 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kovacevic, over the past 12 months, has played 23 matches across all court types, and 25.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 16 matches over the past year, and 25.6 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Kovacevic has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 17.0% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Kovacevic has been victorious in 17.6% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games.

