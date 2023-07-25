On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (hitting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

John Schreiber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .270.

Harris II is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (10.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (18 of 76), with more than one RBI six times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (35.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .311 AVG .236 .359 OBP .291 .496 SLG .400 13 XBH 12 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 29/11 7 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings