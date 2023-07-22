Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (hitting .297 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 95 hits, batting .258 this season with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 43 games this year (44.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (56.3%), including 19 multi-run games (19.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.356
|.624
|SLG
|.534
|31
|XBH
|22
|18
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|35
|55/29
|K/BB
|59/30
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to his opponents.
