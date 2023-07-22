When the Atlanta Braves (63-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) match up at American Family Field on Saturday, July 22, Allan Winans will get the ball for the Braves, while the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the mound. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +115. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 55 out of the 83 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 47-19 record (winning 71.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have come away with 24 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 11-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

