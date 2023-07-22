England vs. Haiti: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 22
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Group D matchup between England and Haiti, which is their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 5:30 AM ET on July 22 at Suncorp Stadium.
Interested in watching the game between England and Haiti? You can do so on FOX US.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch England vs. Haiti
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
England Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Haiti
|July 22
|-
|Home
|Denmark
|July 28
|-
|Home
|China
|August 1
|-
|Away
England's Recent Performance
- England reached the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, and was eliminated by Sweden 2-1.
- Ellen White concluded the competition with six goals.
- In that tournament, Beth Mead contributed three assists.
- England was 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 36 goals and giving up seven. This year, its record is 3-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, four conceded).
- England's 0-0 draw with Portugal earlier this year on July 1 was the last time that England matched up with a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Mary Earps #1
- Lucy Bronze #2
- Niamh Charles #3
- Keira Walsh #4
- Alex Greenwood #5
- Millie Bright #6
- Lauren James #7
- Georgia Stanway #8
- Rachel Daly #9
- Ella Toone #10
- Lauren Hemp #11
- Jordan Nobbs #12
- Hannah Hampton #13
- Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
- Esme Morgan #15
- Jessica Carter #16
- Laura Coombs #17
- Chloe Kelly #18
- Bethany England #19
- Katie Zelem #20
- Ellie Roebuck #21
- Katie Robinson #22
- Alessia Russo #23
Haiti Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|England
|July 22
|-
|Away
|China
|July 28
|-
|Away
|Denmark
|August 1
|-
|Home
Haiti's Recent Performance
- Haiti failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was hosted by France.
- Haiti is 0-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 0-0-3 in such matches (-12 goal differential).
- In its most recent matchup against a 2023 Women's World Cup participant on July 8, 2023, Haiti lost to South Korea 2-1.
Haiti's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Kerly Theus #1
- Chelsea Surpris #2
- Jennyfer Limage #3
- Tabita Joseph #4
- Maudeline Moryl #5
- Melchie Dumornay #6
- Batcheba Louis #7
- Danielle Etienne #8
- Sherly Jeudy #9
- Nerilia Mondesir #10
- Roseline Eloissaint #11
- Nahomie Ambroise #12
- Betina Petit-Frere #13
- Estericove Joseph #14
- Darlina Joseph #15
- Milan Pierre Jerome #16
- Shwendesky Joseph #17
- Noa Ganthier #18
- Dayana Pierre-Louis #19
- Kethna Louis #20
- Ruthny Mathurin #21
- Roselord Borgella #22
- Lara-Sophia Larco #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.