Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .289 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 62.9% of his games this season (44 of 70), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Murphy has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.299
|AVG
|.277
|.382
|OBP
|.386
|.555
|SLG
|.580
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|28
|38/15
|K/BB
|30/16
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (6-7) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.32), 35th in WHIP (1.245), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).
