Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .289 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

In 62.9% of his games this season (44 of 70), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.0% of his games this year, Murphy has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .299 AVG .277 .382 OBP .386 .555 SLG .580 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 28 38/15 K/BB 30/16 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings