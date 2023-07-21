For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you get to watch, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every ARCA Menards Series, Formula 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series event that's airing on Fubo on Friday, July 21.

Watch even more auto racing action with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Hungary Grand Prix - Practice 1

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 7:25 AM ET

7:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Hungary Grand Prix - Practice 2

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Pocono 225 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Pocono

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!