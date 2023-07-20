Marcell Ozuna -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .243.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 109th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

In 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 26 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .244 AVG .242 .316 OBP .324 .455 SLG .484 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 19 42/17 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

